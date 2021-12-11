11 Arizona vs. Illinois: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 11 Arizona Wildcats are one of just a handful of teams still unbeaten through a month of the regular season, but will put that to the test on Saturday when traveling to Champaign, IL, to battle the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Arizona (8-0, 1-0 Pac-12) has steamrolled its way right through its non-conference schedule and came away with another large victory on Wednesday when pummeling Wyoming for a 94-65 victory. The Wildcats were extremely efficient on the offensive end of the court and never relinquished control of the contest. Bennedict Mathurin shined with 24 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in the win.

Illinois (7-2, 2-0 Big Ten) have rattled off five straight victories and is starting to find its footing. The Illini opened Big Ten play with a pair of victories over Rutgers and Iowa, the latter coming in the form of an 87-83 win on Monday. Both Jacob Grandison and Alfonso Plummer had 21 points each in the winning effort.

How to watch Arizona vs. Illinois

When: Saturday, December 11th, 5:00 p.m.

Where: State Farm Center, Champaign,

TV: FOX

Where to live stream online: FOX Live, Bally Sports App on iOS or Google Play

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Arizona -1.5

Total: 152

The Pick

Over 152

This is going to be a high powered affair between two teams ranked in the Top 15 in KenPom. Bang the over in this one as we could have a fun one in Champaign on Saturday.

