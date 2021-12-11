25 LSU vs. Georgia Tech: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The evening shift of Holiday Hoopsgiving in Atlanta will bring us an intriguing matchup as the No. 25 LSU Tigers will face the hometown Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at State Farm Arena on Saturday.

LSU (8-0) is one of a handful of teams that is still unbeaten in college basketball and will look to add another checkmark on its resume. The Tigers were last in action this past Wednesday when putting down Ohio for a 66-51 victory. The Tigers held the Bobcats to just 26.5% shooting from the field and maintained control through the entirety of the contest. Tari Eason led the way for LSU with 20 points, five rebounds, and five steals.

Georgia Tech (5-3, 0-1 ACC) is in the middle of a tough stretch of games against Top 25 caliber opponents and enters Saturday’s pseudo home game having dropped two straight. The Yellow Jackets were swatted down in its ACC opener last Sunday, falling 79-62 to North Carolina. The team led by nine midway through the first half before the Tar Heels flipped the game on its head and ran away with the victory. Michael Devoe led with 15 points, four rebounds, and four assists.

How to watch LSU vs. Georgia Tech

When: Saturday, December 11th, 6:00 p.m. ET

Where: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: LSU -8.5

Total: 140

The Pick

Georgia Tech +8.5

The Yellow Jackets are playing their third straight team that’s ranked in the Top 30 in KenPom and while the North Carolina game got away from them, they did give Wisconsin a good fight just a few days prior.

Given that they’re playing right up the road from campus at State Farm Arena, they should get some kind of home boost on Saturday. Take ‘em with Tech to make this a game and cover.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.