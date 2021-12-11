14 Houston vs. #9 Alabama: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The night cap of a busy Saturday slate in college basketball will feature a must-see matchup as the No. 14 Houston Cougars head on up to Tuscaloosa to meet the No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide.

Alabama (7-1) will hit the floor for the first time in a week, last upending Gonzaga for a 91-82 victory in Seattle. The Tide took control of the big showdown in the first half and ran away from the Bulldogs, leading by as many as 18 points at the start of the second half. Jaden Shackelford once again stepped up huge for Bama, putting up 28 points and nine rebounds. Freshman guard JD Davison provided 20 points and five rebounds off the bench.

Houston (8-1) heads into this battle riding a four-game winning streak, dominating its opponents by 29 points or more during that stretch. Kelvin Sampson’s crew had no issue dispatching of Alcorn State in a 77-45 victory on Monday, a game where Marcus Sasser shined with 17 points, six steals, and four rebounds.

How to watch Houston vs. Alabama

When: Saturday, December 11th, 10:00 p.m. ET

Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Alabama -2

Total: 146

The Pick

Over 146

This is a battle between two teams who both rank in the Top 15 in adjusted offensive efficiency in KenPom. Shackelford and Sasser will lead their respective ball clubs in a matchup that should hit the over with ease.

