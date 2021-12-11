10 Kentucky vs. Notre Dame: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

Saturday’s jam-packed college basketball schedule will bring us to South Bend, IN, as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will be met with a Top 10 home test in the No. Kentucky Wildcats.

Kentucky (7-1) has continued to plunder right through its early-season non-conference schedule, last dispatching of Southern for a 76-64 victory on Tuesday. The game was closer than anticipated as the Wildcats held just a four-point lead on the Jaguars at halftime. However, they managed to gradually pull away down the stretch of the second half to come away with a comfortable 12-point victory. Oscar Tshiebwe had another strong performance for UK, putting up 23 points, 11 rebounds, and four blocks.

Notre Dame (3-4, 0-1 ACC) is struggling and enters Saturday’s contest as losers of three straight. The Fighting Irish were last in action last Friday, falling 73-57 on the road at Boston College in their ACC opener. Prentiss Hubb led with 15 points in the win.

How to watch Kentucky vs. Notre Dame

When: Saturday, December 11th, 5:15 p.m. ET

Where: Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, Indiana

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Kentucky -4.5

Total: 145

The Pick

Kentucky -4.5

Kentucky is stepping out of its home confines of Rupp Arena for the first time in over a month, so that may be a bit jarring. However, a Top 10 team like the Wildcats should be able to handle business against a Notre Dame team that is already spiraling in early December. Lay it with the Cats.

