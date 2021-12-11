College basketball picks: Best bets for Saturday, December 11th

College basketball will take center stage on Saturday as 15 ranked teams will hit the court throughout the day. That means plenty of opportunities for you to to nail picks and make some money off the action.

Here are some of our favorite college basketball picks and bets to make for Saturday, December 11th. Any odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Missouri vs. #8 Kansas

Pick: Missouri +22

The Border War is back on as for the first time in a decade, the No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks and Missouri Tigers will meet on the floor to renew their old, bitter rivalry.

The game is being played in Allen Fieldhouse with the home Jayhawks as an overwhelming favorite here. Missouri has suffered a few embarrassing losses this season but 25 points is a bit steep, especially considering that this is a rivalry game where its players will also be fired up. Kobe Brown and Tigers will feed off the environment and cover here.

#10 Kentucky vs. Notre Dame

Pick: Kentucky -4.5

The No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats are leaving the confines of Lexington, KY, for the first time in over a month on Saturday to meet the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on the road.

Notre Dame is currently ranked 51st in KenPom but the team has been hitting the skids as of late. The Irish are losers of three straight and their last setback was a 16-point loss to Boston College last Friday. Three points at home against a Top 10 team like Kentucky may be a bit generous to the Irish. Lay it with the Wildcats to roll here.

#14 Houston vs. #9 Alabama

Pick: Over 146

The marquee game of the night will take place in Tuscaloosa with the No. 14 Houston Cougars set to meet the No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide.

Both of these teams possess offenses that regularly score in the 70’s or higher. Their effectiveness is proven though both being rated in the Top 15 in adjusted offensive efficiency per KenPom. We can expect a fun, high-scoring affair in this one, so hammer the over.

