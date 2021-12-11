Top 25 college basketball schedule, odds for Sunday, December 12th

The college basketball slate will feature seven games that involve at least one ranked team including a matchup between two programs ranked inside the top six, which will be the highlight of the day.

The No. 6 Villanova Wildcats will head on the road to take on the second-ranked Baylor Bears at 3:00 p.m. ET as part of the Big East-Big 12 Battle, and it can be seen on ABC.

The top-ranked Purdue Boilermakers will drop off from the No. 1 spot after losing to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on a half-court buzzer beater earlier this week, but they will be back in action as they will play the NC State Wolfpack from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Rutgers will look to strike again as they will play the Seton Hall Pirates in Newark, New Jersey. Another interesting game includes the No. 20 Florida Gators playing the Maryland Terrapins in Brooklyn. Unfortunately, the No. 5 Gonzaga Bulldogs’ matchup against the Washington Huskies was canceled.

Here is the complete schedule of Top 25 teams for college basketball on Sunday, December 12th, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Top 25 College Basketball, Dec. 12 Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total 1:00 PM Jackson State #17 Iowa State BIG12|ESPN+ Iowa State -18 126.5 2:00 PM #1 Purdue NC State BTN Purdue -14 141.5 3:00 PM #6 Villanova #2 Baylor ABC Baylor -4.5 138.5 4:30 PM #20 Florida Maryland BTN Florida -5 137 5:00 PM Long Beach State #16 USC PAC12 USC -25 145 7:30 PM Rutgers #23 Seton Hall FS1 Seton Hall -9.5 135.5

