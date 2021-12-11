 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full undercard for Nonito Donaire vs. Reymart Gaballo bantamweight title fight

We take a look at what to expect from the full card as Nonito Donaire faces Reymart Gaballo in a bantamweight title bout on Saturday

By David Fucillo
Nonito Donaire celebrates his fourth round KO win against Nordine Oubaali after their WBC World Bantamweight Championship bout at Dignity Health Sports Park on May 29, 2021 in Carson, California. Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Saturday evening brings a bantamweight title fight on Showtime. Nonito Donaire puts his WBC belt on the line when he faces Reymart Gaballo. It’s part of a Showtime card that gets underway at 10 p.m. ET. Donaire and Gaballo will likely begin their ring walks sometime around 11:15 or 11:30 p.m.

Donaire is 41-6 and comes into the bout as a -380 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. he has 27 knockouts to his credit and the sportsbook has him winning by KO, TKO, or DQ installed at +140. The favored outcome is Donaire by decision or technical decision at +130. Gaballo comes into the fight with a 24-0 record and a recently won interim title. He is a +290 underdog and his most favored outcome is a decision or technical decision at +550.

There are several other fights on this card with odds available at DraftKings Sportsbook. Marlon Tapales is a -145 favorite against Hiroaki Teshigawara in a junior featherweight bout. Brandun Lee is a -1600 favorite against Juan Heraldez in a junior welterweight but. Finally, Kudratillo Abdukakhorov is a -525 favorite over Cody Crowley in a welterweight bout.

Full Card for Nonito Donaire vs. Reymart Gaballo

  • Main event: Nonito Donaire vs. Reymart Gaballo, 12 rounds, for Donaire’s WBC bantamweight title
  • Brandun Lee vs. Juan Heraldez, 10 rounds, junior welterweight
  • Marlon Tapales vs. Hiroaki Teshigawara, junior featherweight
  • Kudratillo Abdukakhorov vs. Cody Crowley, welterweight
  • Andrew Tabiti vs. Mitch Williams, cruiserweight
  • Custio Clayton vs. Cameron Krael, welterweight
  • Jesus Silveyra Carrillo vs. Miguel Angel Perez Aispuro, junior welterweight
  • Bryan Robert Flores Favela vs. Tyrone Luckey, lightweight
  • Gurgen Hovhannisyan vs. Nick Jones, heavyweight

