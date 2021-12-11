Full undercard for Nonito Donaire vs. Reymart Gaballo bantamweight title fight

Saturday evening brings a bantamweight title fight on Showtime. Nonito Donaire puts his WBC belt on the line when he faces Reymart Gaballo. It’s part of a Showtime card that gets underway at 10 p.m. ET. Donaire and Gaballo will likely begin their ring walks sometime around 11:15 or 11:30 p.m.

Donaire is 41-6 and comes into the bout as a -380 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. he has 27 knockouts to his credit and the sportsbook has him winning by KO, TKO, or DQ installed at +140. The favored outcome is Donaire by decision or technical decision at +130. Gaballo comes into the fight with a 24-0 record and a recently won interim title. He is a +290 underdog and his most favored outcome is a decision or technical decision at +550.

There are several other fights on this card with odds available at DraftKings Sportsbook. Marlon Tapales is a -145 favorite against Hiroaki Teshigawara in a junior featherweight bout. Brandun Lee is a -1600 favorite against Juan Heraldez in a junior welterweight but. Finally, Kudratillo Abdukakhorov is a -525 favorite over Cody Crowley in a welterweight bout.

Full Card for Nonito Donaire vs. Reymart Gaballo