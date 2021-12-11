Full undercard for Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Richard Commey lightweight bout

The lightweight division gets one last big fight to close out 2021. Former division champ Vasiliy Lomachenko faces Richard Commey on Saturday, December 11 for a secondary title as both look to climb into the mix to eventually challenge George Kambosos, Jr. for his many lightweight titles.
The full card will air on ESPN and ESPN+. The preliminary card gets underway at 5:30 p.m. ET and the main card gets started at 9 p.m. Lomachenko and Commey will head to the ring in the 11 p.m. hour.
Lomachenko comes into the bout with a 15-2 record. Since that loss to López, he beat Masayoshi Nakatani in June via ninth round TKO. Commey comes into the bout with a 30-3 record and also has a loss to López on his record. He lost his IBF title to López in December 2019. His next and most recent fight was a sixth round KO of Jackson Marinez in February.
Lomachenko enters the bout as a -900 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Commey is a +600 underdog. Total rounds is 8.5 with the over priced at -115. The favored winning outcome is Lomachenko by KO, TKO, or DQ at -225.
Four other bouts on the card feature odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Keyshawn Davis is a -2500 favorite over Joe Zaragoza in a lightweight bout. Nico Ali Walsh is a -1800 favorite over Reyes Sanchez in a middleweight bout. Xander Zayas is a -3000 favorite over Alessio Mastronunzio in a junior middlewieght bout. Finally, Jared Anderson is a -2500 favorite over Oleksandr Teslenko in a heavyweight bout.
Full Card for Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Richard Commey
- Main event: Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Richard Commey, 12 rounds, lightweight
- Jared Anderson vs. Oleksandr Teslenko, 8 rounds, heavyweight
- Xander Zayas vs. Alessio Mastronunzio, 6 rounds, junior middleweight
- Nico Ali Walsh vs. Reyes Sanchez, 4 rounds, middleweight
- Keyshawn Davis vs. Jose Zaragoza, 6 rounds, lightweight
- Pablo Valdez vs. Julio Cesar Sanchez, 6 rounds, welterweight
- Kelvin Davis vs. Ryan Schwartzberg, 4 rounds, welterweight
- John Bauza vs. Michael Williams Jr., 8 rounds, junior welterweight
- James Wilkins vs. Juan Tapia, 8 rounds, featherweight
- Joseph Ward vs. Britton Norwood, 6 rounds, light heavyweight