Full undercard for Conor Benn vs. Chris Algieri welterweight fight

Liverpool plays host to a card that will feature five different title fights, including a mandatory challenge to the undisputed women’s lightweight champ. The card streams on DAZN and gets underway at 1 p.m. ET.

The main event of the evening is a welterweight fight between Conor Benn and Chris Algieri. Benn is 19-0 and his third fight in 2021 will be his sixth defense of the WBA Continental title. Algieri is 25-3 and fighting his second fight since moving back up to the welterweight ranks. He last fought in August, defeating Mikkel LesPierre via unanimous decision. Benn is a -800 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Algieri is a +550 underdog.

The co-main event of the evening will see undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor fight mandatory challenger Firuza Sharipova. Taylor is 19-0 and has two unanimous decision wins in 2021, over Jennifer Han in September and Natasha Jones in May. Sharipova has two TKO wins this year, stopping Liubov Beliakova in the second round in September and Yuliya Chernoborodova in the fourth round in April. Taylor is a -2500 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Sharipova is a +1000 underdog.

The card features two other fights with odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Robbie Davies Jr. is a -310 favorite against Henry Lundy in a battle for the WBA Continental junior welterweight title. Caoimhin Agyarko is a -2500 favorite against Noe Larios Jr. in bout for the WBA International middleweight title.

Full Card for Conor Benn vs. Chris Algieri