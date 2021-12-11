Paul Butler vs. Joseph Agbeko: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for title bout

We’ve seen some tumult, but Saturday’s Dubai card on AXS is going to happen. Hours after John Riel Casimero withdrew from his title defense against Paul Butler due to what his team described as “viral gastritis,” the WBO agreed to allow Paul Butler and replacement Joseph Agbeko fight for an interim version of the bantamweight title.

Casimero disappeared before the weigh-in and there was some thought he was going to miss weight. The WBO has ordered him to provide proof of his medical issue and that it was not a dodge. If he can’t, he’ll likely be stripped of his title and we could see the Butler-Agbeko winner elevated to regular champ.

The card features three other title fights, including Sunny Edwards vs. Jayson Mama for the IBF flyweight title and Donnie Nietes vs. Norbelto Jimenez for the WBO junior bantamweight title.

The fight will take place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. The card gets started at 11 a.m. ET.

Full Card for Paul Butler vs. Joseph Agbeko