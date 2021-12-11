Full undercard for Dmitry Bivol vs. Umar Salamov light heavyweight title fight

We get some brunch championship boxing from deep inside Russia on Saturday, December 11. Dmitry Bivol and Umar Salamov top a card featuring four title fights at the Yekaterinburg Sports Palace in Yekaterinburg, Russia. The card gets going at 11:45 a.m. ET and will air on DAZN.

Bivol is a -1600 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Salamov is a +850 underdog. Bivol is 18-0 and has held some version of the WBA’s light heavyweight title since May 2016. He won the interim title over Felix Valera, and in 11 fights since, he has made nine title defenses and won two additional bouts. He’s been promoted from interim to regular to super champ during that time. Salamov is 26-1 and is in his first bout for a major title after numerous secondary title fights. He is 6-1 in title fights.

DraftKings Sportsbook also has odds for Magomed Kurbanov’s WBO International junior middleweight title defense against Patrick Teixeira. Kurbanov is a -320 favorite while Teixeira is a +250 underdog. Kurbanov is 22-0 and coming off a unanimous decision win over Liam Smith to claim the title. His first defense comes against the 31-2 Teixeira who is coming off a February unanimous decision loss to Brian Carlos Castano in a fight for the WBO junior middleweight title.

Full Card for Dmitry Bivol vs. Umar Salamov