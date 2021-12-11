Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Richard Commey live stream: How to watch lightweight bout via live online stream

Vasiliy Lomachenko and Richard Commey close out three weekends in a row of premium lightweight boxing. The fighters will square off on ESPN and ESPN+ this Saturday, December 11. The main card gets started at 9 p.m. and Lomachenko and Commey will hit the ring sometime in the 11 p.m. hour.

Lomachenko is a sizable favorite against the veteran Commey at DraftKings Sportsbook. Lomachenko is -900 to win while Commey is +600. The favored winning outcome is Lomachenko by KO, TKO, or DQ at -225. Total rounds is 8.5 with the over priced at -115.

Lomachenko comes into the bout with a 15-2 record and last fought in June when he beat Masayoshi Nakatani via ninth round TKO. Commey is 30-3 and last fought in February when he beat Jackson Marinez via sixth round KO.

Prior to their respective last fights, both fighters fought Teófimo López. Commey lost via second round TKO in December 2019, and lost his IBF title in the process. Lomachenko lost to López in October 2020 via unanimous decision, and lost his WBA (super), WBO, and The Ring titles.

López subsequently lost all those belts last month in a split decision loss to George Kambosos, Jr. The winner of this fight remains in the mix for a bout with either Kambosos, WBC champ Devin Haney, or secondary title holder Gervonta Davis. If Lomachenko wins, it maybe sets up a rematch with López.

Full Card for Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Richard Commey