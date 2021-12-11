What time will Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Richard Commey fight start on December 11

The lightweight division closes out an eye-opening three weekends with a non-title fight that will likely impact at least one of the three notable titleholders in 2022. Vasiliy Lomachenko and Richard Commey, both former title holders, face off on Saturday, December 11 for a vacant secondary title for the WBO.

The two fighters are expected to enter the ring sometime in the 11 p.m. ET hour. The preliminary card for the ESPN/ESPN+ event gets underway at 5:30 p.m. ET. The main card gets started at 9 p.m.

The bout is for the WBO’s vacant Inter-Continental lightweight title. It’s something to wear to the ring, but both fighters will be looking ahead to bigger things if they can win this bout. The winner will be in the conversation to fight one of George Kambosos, Jr., Devin Haney, or Gervonta Davis.

There has been a shakeup in the division and Kambosos is the king of it. He beat Teófimo López Thanksgiving weekend to claim the WBA, IBF, WBO, and The Ring titles. Notably, López claimed three of those belts the prior October when he won a unanimous decision of Lomachenko. He claimed the IBF title with a win over Commey in 2019.

Meanwhile, Haney retained his WBC title and Davis retained his WBA secondary title in two separate bouts. Kambosos has his pick of fights and while Lomachenko has been a big name in the division, there’s a growing line of potential challengers to the new king.

Lomachenko enters the bout as a -900 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Commey is a +600 underdog. Total rounds is 8.5 with the over priced at -115. The favored winning outcome is Lomachenko by KO, TKO, or DQ at -225.

Full Card for Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Richard Commey