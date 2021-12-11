How much are Vasiliy Lomachenko and Richard Commey getting paid for Saturday’s title bout

The lightweight division wraps up the year with a non-title fight that could influence matchups in 2022. Vasiliy Lomachenko and Richard Commey face off at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night topping an ESPN card. The main card gets going at 9 p.m. ET and we can expect Lomachenko and Commey to head to the ring later in the 11 p.m. hour.

Lomachenko is a sizable favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at -900 while Commey is +600. The winner of the fight could secure a title challenge in the new year. George Kambosos, Jr. is the king of the division after his win over Teofimo Lopez. Devin Haney holds the WBC title while Gervonta Davis holds the second level WBA title. The Lomachenko-Commey winner would at least be in the conversation to face one of those three.

There is of course money also to be had in their Saturday evening bout. We don’t know purse figures yet with certainty, but various reports suggest both fighters are guaranteed $250,000 and then could earn more on top in sponsorship dollars. This is not a PPV so there are no PPV dollars. It would be interesting to see if either fighter gets a cut of new ESPN+ sign-ups for the fight. Sports Zion is reporting Lomachenko could earn up to $750,000 when all is said and done while Commey could earn up to $700,000.