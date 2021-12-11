What time will Conor Benn vs. Chris Algieri fight start on December 11

We get a full day of boxing on Saturday, December 11, and a Liverpool card on DAZN is arguably the first significant one of the day. There will be some notable bouts before lunch time, but 1 p.m. brings a fun card that includes five different title fights.

Conor Benn defends his WBA Continental welterweight title against Chris Algieri as the main event of a card that also includes Katie Taylor’s latest defense of her undisputed lightweight championship. We’re looking at close to five hours of boxing with the main event between Benn and Algieri getting started in the 5 p.m. hour.

Benn is 19-0 and slowly building his way up the welterweight ranks. He has yet to fight outside of his native England, but this fight against the 25-3 Algieri offers a solid challenge. Algieri is a former junior welterweight champion that has moved up to welterweight. His most notable fight was in November 2014 when he lost a unanimous decision to Manny Pacquiao. Benn is a -800 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Algieri is a +550 underdog.

The co-feature of the night will see Taylor face Sharipova in a mandatory fight. Taylor has all but cleaned out the lightweight division, with Estelle Mossely the only fighter of note remaining. Taylor comes into the bout as a huge -2500 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Sharipova is +1000.

Full Card for Conor Benn vs. Chris Algieri