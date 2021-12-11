What time will Nonito Donaire vs. Reymart Gaballo fight start on December 11th

Nonito Donaire continues what may or may not be a farewell tour when he puts his WBC bantamweight title on the line against unbeaten contender Reymart Gaballo. The bout tops a Showtime card that will air on Saturday, December 11 at 10 p.m. ET. We can expect Donaire and Gaballo to enter the ring in the 11 p.m. hour, probably somewhere around 11:30.

Donaire is 41-6 and is 4-3 in his last seven bouts across three weight classes. In November 2016 he lost a junior featherweight title to Jessie Magdaleno in a unanimous decision. A year and a half later after winning a secondary featherweight title, he lost a featherweight title fight to Carl Frampton. He then fought in the bantamweight Super Series, beating Ryan Burnett and Stephon Young before losing a unanimous decision to Naoya Inoue in November 2019. Donaire did not fight in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Gaballo comes into this fight with a 24-0 record and holding the WBC interim title. He beat Emmanuel Rodríguez via split decision last December to claim that title. That snapped a four-fight stoppage streak after he won the vacant WBA interim title.

Donaire is a -380 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Gaballo is +290. Total rounds is installed at 10.5 with the over priced to -130. The favored outcomes are Donaire by KO, TKO or DQ at +130 and by decision or technical decision at +140.

Full Card for Nonito Donaire vs. Reymart Gaballo