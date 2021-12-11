Dmitry Bivol vs. Umar Salamov live stream: How to watch light heavyweight title bout via live online stream

We’ve got a jam-packed card this weekend as Dmitry Bivol and Umar Salamov duke it out for Bivol’s WBA light heavyweight title. The card will be fought at the Yekaterinburg Sports Palace in Yekaterinburg, Russia, which means that those in the western hemisphere will get some fighting action early.

The main card is set to air Saturday at 11:45 a.m. ET, which is 9:45 p.m. locally. Ring walks for the main event are expected at around 2:45 p.m. ET depending on the length of the undercard. DAZN will broadcast the fight. Bivol is a -1600 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Salamov is a +850 underdog.

You can watch Saturday’s full card on DAZN in both the US and UK, but keep in mind that you’ll need a subscription. DAZN offers a monthly subscription for $19.99 per month or an annual subscription for $99.99. Once you’ve got a subscription, they have plenty of ways to watch the fight, including on their website, on game consoles like Xbox and Playstation, mobile devices and smart TVs. The app is available for download using Amazon Fire, Apple TV, ROKU and more.

Full Card for Dmitry Bivol vs. Umar Salamov