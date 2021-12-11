Nonito Donaire vs. Reymart Gaballo live stream: How to watch Saturday’s bantamweight title fight via live online stream

Nonito Donaire continues his march back up the bantamweight ranks on Saturday, December 11 when he faces Reymart Gaballo at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Califronia. Donaire is putting his WBC title on the line atop a card that will air on Showtime.

There will be a live stream available at Showtime’s website and there is a free trial currently available. The main card gets started at 10 p.m. ET and we can expect Donaire and Gaballo to enter the ring around 11:15 or 11:30 p.m.

Donaire is on the back end of his career but is still looking to remain in the hunt for one more big bantamweight title bout. In November 2019 he lost a unanimous decision to Naoya Inoue, in a bout for the WBA, IBF, and The Ring titles. A positive COVID test in 2020 cost him the calendar year and he returned to the ring in May 2021. He knocked out Nordine Oubaali in the fourth round to claim the WBC title that he is defending in this bout.

Gaballo is 24-0 and claimed the WBC’s vacant interim title in his last bout — a split decision win over Emmanuel Rodriguez last December. Gaballo is an underdog in this bout at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +290 while Donaire is -380. The favored winning method is Donaire by KO, TKO, or DQ at +130, followed by Donaire by decision or technical decision at +140. Gaballo’s best odds are a decision or technical decision at +550.

Full Card for Nonito Donaire vs. Reymart Gaballo