What time will Dmitry Bivol vs. Umar Salamov fight start on December 11th

We get some championship boxing during brunch on Saturday in Russia. Dmitry Bivol puts his WBA (Super) light heavyweight title on the line against Umar Salamov in a card airing on DAZN. The main card gets started at 11:45 a.m. ET at Yekaterinburg Sports Palace in Yekaterinburg, Russia. Ring walks for the main event are expected at approximately 2:45 p.m. ET.

Bivol comes into the fight with an 18-0 record and is a -1600 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Bivol won the WBA’s interim title in May 2016 with a unanimous decision win over Felix Valera. He made two successful defenses of the interim title, and was subsequently elevated to full champion in 2017. He made five straight successful defenses of that title after which he was elevated to “Super” titleholder. He has made two successful defenses of that title coming into this bout.

Salamov is 26-1 and ranked tenth by the WBA. He is a +850 underdog and this is his first shot at a major title. He won a secondary IBF title in June 2018 and WBO secondary and Eurasian Boxing Parliament titles that following September. He’s won seven straight bouts since losing a unanimous decision to Damien Hooper that cost him the WBO and vacant IBF International titles.

Full Card for Dmitry Bivol vs. Umar Salamov