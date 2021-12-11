Pick against the spread, over/under for Jazz vs. Wizards on Saturday

The Utah Jazz will go for their seventh consecutive victory when they head on the road to take on the Washington Wizards, which snapped a three-game losing streak earlier this week, on Saturday night.

Utah is a 5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -195 moneyline odds, making Washington a +165 underdog. The point total is set at 220.

Jazz vs. Wizards, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Utah -5

The Jazz are playing at a much higher level right now than Washington, and it’s tough to back the Wizards in this spot. Washington’s only win in their last four games was an overtime victory over the Detroit Pistons, the worst team in the NBA. Meanwhile, the Jazz will go for their third straight cover with one of the top offenses in the league.

Over/Under: Over 220

Utah’s offense is why we’re going with the over on Saturday night. The Jazz are averaging 126 points per game over their six-game winning streak, and they rank second in the NBA in points per game over the course of the season. Neither team plays at that quick of a pace, which is a bit scary with this high of a total, but we’ll continue to ride the Utah offense to the over.

