Pick against the spread, over/under for Bulls vs. Heat on Saturday

The Chicago Bulls will continue to be undermanned as they’re going through a COVID-19 outbreak heading into a road matchup with the Miami Heat on Saturday night.

Miami is a 1-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -115 moneyline odds, making Chicago a -105 underdog. The point total is set at 211.5.

Bulls vs. Heat, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Miami -1

The Bulls have had five players enter COVID protocols in the last 10 days including Derrick Jones Jr., Coby White, Javonte Green, DeMar DeRozan and Matt Thomas. Alex Caruso has also been out with a hamstring injury but could return to the lineup. Miami is having health issues as well with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo still out with injuries, but we’ll get on the Heat’s depth in this one.

Over/Under: Under 211.5

The top scorers for both teams are out, so it’s hard to pick anything but the under in this spot. The Heat rank No. 26 in possessions per game, so this game could be played at a slower pace on Saturday night, leading toward the under.

