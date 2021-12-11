Geoff Neal vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC 269 fight via live stream

UFC 269 is set to get going this weekend from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, December 11th at 6:00 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a lightweight title fight between champion Charles Oliveira and No. 1 contender Dustin Poirier. Also notable on the main card is a women’s bantamweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Peña.

The third fight on the card is a welterweight fight between #12 Geoff Neal and #14 Santiago Ponzinibbio. Neal enters with a 13-4 record but has been in a rough spot suffering back-to-back losses. Both fights were unanimous decisions and Neal is going to look for a decisive victory in this one to try and get back in the top-10. Ponzinibbio enters with a 29-4 professional record and has won eight of his last nine fights. Most recently, he is coming off a unanimous decision victory against Miguel Baeza from June of this year.

How to watch Geoff Neal vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Date: Saturday, December 11

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Neal: -105

Ponzinibbio: -115

Splits: 62% of handle on Ponzinibbio, 68% of bets on Neal

This fight is a close one and Vegas has the bets going one way, but the money going another. Looking at the fighter’s histories, if it goes the distance then Ponzinibbio has the upper hand, but if it comes to a decision then we likely see Neal come out on top. Ponzinibbio is built for endurance and I think that he comes away with the victory. Expect this one to get to the third round.

