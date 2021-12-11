Kai Kara France vs. Cody Garbrandt: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC 269 fight via live stream

UFC 269 is set to get going this weekend from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, December 11 at 6:15 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a lightweight title fight between champion Charles Oliveira and No. 1 contender Dustin Poirier. Also notable on the main card is a women’s bantamweight title fight between the champ Amanda Nunes and the contender Julianna Peña.

The second fight on the main card will be a flyweight bout between #6 Kai Kara France and Cody Garbrandt. Kara France enters with a 22-9 record and had an eight-match win streak from 2019 to 2019. Unfortunately, since that, he has gone 2-2 in his last four fights. Most recently, he was victorious over Rogerio Bontorin with a KO/TKO in the first round from their March 2021 match. Garbrandt is 12-4 but is badly needing a win. He is 1-4 over his last five fights and most recently had a unanimous decision loss to Rob Font in May 2021. Luckily for him, he enters as the narrow favorite with -140 odds while Kara France is the underdog with +120 odds.

How to watch Kai Kara France vs. Cody Garbrandt

Date: Saturday, December 11

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

France: +120

Garbrandt: -140

Splits: 69% of handle on France, 73% of bets on Garbrandt

Both of these fighters are in desperate need of a win if they hope to find themselves back in the title picture. The reason I am giving the edge to France is because three of his last five losses have been to submission and Garbrandt has never submitted an opponent. Since his lone title reign that ended before it ever got started, Garbrandt just looks like a shell of the fighter he was when he debuted in the UFC. I’ll take France in the upset.

