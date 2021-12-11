Raulian Paiva vs. Sean O’Malley live stream: Fight time, how to watch UFC 269 fight via live stream

UFC 269 is set to get going this weekend from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, December 11th at 6:15 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a lightweight title fight between champion Charles Oliveira and No. 1 contender Dustin Poirier. Also notable on the main card is a women’s bantamweight title match between the champ Amanda Nunes and the challenger Julianna Peña.

Kicking off the main card is a bantamweight bout between Raulian Paiva and Sean O’Malley. Paiva has a 21-3 professional record but has gotten off to a slow start in the UFC. While he lost his first two UFC fights, he is on a hot streak with three straight wins. Most recently, he had a majority decision victory against Kyler Phillips in July of this year.

O’Malley enters with a 14-1 record and has won six of his seven fights in the UFC. O’Malley is a dangerous striker as his most recent five fights have all been decided by KO/TKO. He enters as the -300 favorite with Paiva being the underdog with +235 odds.

How to watch Raulian Paiva vs. Sean O’Malley

Date: Saturday, December 11th

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Paiva: +235

O’Malley: -300

Splits: 95% of handle, 96% of bets on O’Malley

Vegas has taken notice of the fists of fury that O'Malley is packing. Don’t let the rainbow hair fool you, he is tenacious when he gets in the cage. Sure, Paiva is on a three-match win streak, but O’Malley has been a tough nut to crack for opponents. The lone loss to O’Malley’s record was by a first-round knockout. Outside of that, he has looked phenomenal and I think he continues his hot streak.

