Andre Muniz vs. Eryk Anders: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC 269 fight via live stream

UFC 269 is set to get going this weekend from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 11th at 6:15 p.m. ET. Prior to the main card, there will be both a preliminary and early preliminary card. Finishing off the early prelims is a middleweight fight between Andre Muniz and Eryk Anders.

Muniz enters the fight with a 21-4 professional record and has won seven fights in a row. Most recently, he took down Jacare Souza by first-round submission in May of this year. 14 of his 21 wins have come by submission and he will look to control the pacing of this fight on the ground. Anders has had an interesting recent history. Over his last ten fights, he has four wins, five losses and a fight that was ruled a no contest. Most recently, he was victorious over Darren Stewart by unanimous decision in June of this year. Muniz is the slight favorite with -160 odds which sees Anders as the underdog with +140 odds.

How to watch Andre Muniz vs. Eryk Anders

Date: Saturday, December 11th

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Muniz: -160

Anders: +140

Splits: 90% of handle, 94% of bets on Muniz

If this fight goes on the ground, Muniz has the clear edge. He is one of the best submission specialists in the UFC and has never been submitted. If we are looking at their recent histories, Anders has been struggling to have consistent performances in his fights. He just seems to be at a disadvantage in this fight and Muniz is going to dissect Anders and this one likely goes his way by submission.

