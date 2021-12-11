Pedro Munhoz vs. Dominick Cruz: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC 269 fight via live stream

UFC 269 is set to get going this weekend from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, December 11th at 6:15 p.m. ET. Prior to the main card, there will be a four-bout preliminary card. it will include a bantamweight fight between #8 Pedro Munhoz and #9 Dominick Cruz which is going to have large rankings implications for next year.

Munhoz enters with a 19-6 record but he has lost three of his last four fights. All four of those fights have come down to the decision so if Munhoz wants the upper hand in this one, he needs to strive to earn this one early. Most recently, he lost to Jose Aldo in August of this year. Cruz took about a three-and-a-half-year hiatus from fighting from December 2016 to May 2020. Since his return he has gone 1-1 most recently winning against Casey Kenney, by split decision in March of 2021. Munhoz enters as a slight favorite with -120 odds while Cruz is the narrow underdog with +100 odds.

How to watch Pedro Munhoz vs. Dominick Cruz

Date: Saturday, December 11th

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Munhoz: -120

Cruz: +100

Splits: 76% of handle on Cruz, 54% of bets on Munhoz

If Cruz is able to tap into the fighter he was before the break he took, he would be easily favored in this fight. Unfortunately, through his two fights back we have seen some rust and he hasn’t looked like the fighter that once won 23 of 24 fights in a row. Munhoz has had four straight fights go the distance and has struggled closing fights. I think this benefits Cruz who can use his veteran experience to bob and weave his way to a victory if it goes the distance which I think it will.

