Augusto Sakai vs. Tai Tuivasa: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC 269 fight via live stream

UFC 269 is set to get going this weekend from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, December 11 at 6:15 p.m. ET. Prior to the main card, there will be a four-bout preliminary card that will include a heavyweight fight between #11 Augusto Sakai and Tai Tuivasa.

Sakai enters with a record of 15-3-1 but is coming off back-to-back losses. Most recently, he lost to Jairzinho Rozenstruik by way of a first-round KO/TKO. Prior to his recent losing streak, he had six wins in a row, so if he can find that fire again this one will be close. Tuivasa has won three matches in a row and all of them have been by KO/TKO. Most recently he took down former NFL lineman Greg Hardy in July of this year. Tuivasa is slightly favored with -115 odds with Sakai technically entering as the underdog with -105 odds.

How to watch Augusto Sakai vs. Tai Tuivasa

Date: Saturday, December 11th

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Sakai: -105

Tuivasa: -115

Splits: 72% of handle, 85% of bets on Tuivasa

Tuivasa has been striking the iron while it is hot and has gotten off to fast and furious starts in his three most recent matches. Not only has he won all three fights by knockout, but none of them have gone past the first round. In fact, in his career 12 of his 13 total wins have all come in the first round. Look for Sakai to go on the extreme defensive early to try and combat this, but I expect that Tuivasa gets the upper hand and comes away with the win.

