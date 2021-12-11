Jordan Wright vs. Bruno Silva: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC 269 fight via live stream

UFC 269 is set to get going this weekend from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, December 11th at 6:15 p.m. ET. Prior to the main card, there will be a four-bout preliminary card that will include a middleweight fight between Jordan Wright and Bruno Silva.

Wright enters with a 12-1 record, and he is 2-1 in the UFC. Most recently, he is coming off a first-round KO/TKO against Jamie Pickett from back in May of 2021. The lone loss of his professional career came against Joaquin Buckley by way of KO/TKO in November of 2020. Silva has a professional record of 21-6 but has only fought in the UFC twice. He won both fights by KO/TKO with his most recent being a third-round victory against Andrew Sanchez back in October of this year so he is pulling a quick turnaround for this fight. Silva enters as the favorite with -365 odds while Wright has +280 odds as the underdog.

How to watch Jordan Wright vs. Bruno Silva

Date: Saturday, December 11th

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Wright: +280

Silva: -365

Splits: 59% of handle, 94% of bets on Silva

Both of these fighters are still relatively new to the UFC and are looking for a big win at the PPV to try and crack into the rankings. Even though Silva is only two years older than Wright, he has fought in twice as many fights. The experience is at play here and it heavily favors Silva. I think he comes away with the victory in a matchup that should see a ton of action as both are heavy strikers.

