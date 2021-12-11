Josh Emmett vs. Dan Ige: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC 269 fight via live stream

UFC 269 is set to get going this weekend from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, December 11th at 6:15 p.m. ET. Prior to the main card, there will be a four-bout preliminary card that is set to begin at 8:00 p.m. ET which will air on ESPN2/ESPN+. It will include a featherweight fight between #7 Josh Emmett and #9 Dan Ige.

Emmett has a 16-2 professional record and is on a three-match win streak. It has been a hot minute since he has fought with his last match being in June of 2020. In that bout, he went the distance against Shane Burgos and won by unanimous decision. He has won four of his last five fights. Ige enters with a 15-4 record, but has lost two of his three most recent fights and is in need of a win to keep his standing in the rankings. In June of this year, he lost by unanimous decision against Chan Sung Jung. His last win was a KO/TKO against Gavin Tucker a whopping 22 seconds into the first round. Emmett is the slight favorite with -145 odds while Ige is the underdog with +125 odds.

How to watch Josh Emmett vs. Dan Ige

Date: Saturday, December 11

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m.

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Emmett: -145

Ige: +125

Splits: 88% of handle on Emmett, 83% of bets on Ige

The bets are on Ige for the narrow upset with the money following Emmett. Hopefully, it’s been a restful break for Emmett as Ige isn’t going to go down without a fight (pun very much intended). Both of these fighters are used to going the distance, but Emmett gets the nod in the striking department. Even though he hasn’t fought in a while, don’t expect Emmett to take long to shake off the rust and come away with the win.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.