What time is the Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier fight at UFC 269?

UFC is back with its latest PPV, coming to us live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, December 11th. UFC 269 features a 14-fight card capped by a lightweight title fight. Charles Oliveira puts his belt on the line against No. 1 contender Dustin Poirier in the main event.

Oliveira enters with a 31-8 record winning his last nine fights. Most recently, he captured the gold at UFC 262 with a second-round KO/TKO victory against Michael Chandler. This will be the first title defense of his career. Poirier held the lightweight title for a very brief stint in April 2019 when he won it from Max Holloway. He lost the belt in his first title defense but has won his three most recent fights. He is coming off back-to-back wins against Conor McGregor from earlier in 2021. Oliveira enters as the slight underdog with +120 odds while Poirier is the favorite to come away with the belt with -140 odds.

The main card for the event is scheduled to get started at 10 p.m. ET and will be available for purchase through ESPN+ PPV. Oliveira and Poirier are the final fight of the night, so we can probably expect them to hit the octagon potentially after midnight depending on how the rest of the card moves along.