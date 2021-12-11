UCLA vs. Marquette delayed due to flight issue for Bruins, will be played tonight

The No. 4 UCLA Bruins haven’t been afraid to test themselves in non-conference play this season, but they likely didn’t expect to have to battle the elements as well as an issue with the team plane has pushed back today’s scheduled contest against Marquette.

UCLA vs. Marquette was originally scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET, but that will now be 9:30 p.m. ET. That’s 8:30 p.m. local time in Milwaukee, and because of it the broadcast will move from Fox to FS2.

GAME TIME UPDATE: UCLA's game this Saturday against Marquette, in Milwaukee, will take place at 6:30 pm PT (8:30 pm CT).



Due to an issue with UCLA's aircraft on Friday, the team's travel plans were altered.



Saturday's game will be broadcast on FS2.#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/ftVZ5KDeNQ — UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) December 11, 2021

The flight was originally scheduled to get in last night, but was diverted to Denver. And as of this writing, the Bruins still haven’t left the ground in Colorado.

That means no walkthrough at Fiserv Forum before today’s game for the visitors, but for most teams that just gives you something to do when you land. You can figure out how the shooting background looks in warm-ups just as easily.

Despite the issues, the line has moved in favor of UCLA at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Bruins opened as 5.5-point favorites, but have already been bet up to -7.