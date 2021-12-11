 clock menu more-arrow no yes

UCLA vs. Marquette delayed due to flight issue for Bruins, will be played tonight

It should be a raucous atmosphere in Milwaukee today, but it’ll start seven hours after the scheduled tip-off.

By Collin Sherwin
UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks with guard Jaylen Clark against the Colorado Buffaloes in the second half at Pauley Pavilion. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 4 UCLA Bruins haven’t been afraid to test themselves in non-conference play this season, but they likely didn’t expect to have to battle the elements as well as an issue with the team plane has pushed back today’s scheduled contest against Marquette.

UCLA vs. Marquette was originally scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET, but that will now be 9:30 p.m. ET. That’s 8:30 p.m. local time in Milwaukee, and because of it the broadcast will move from Fox to FS2.

The flight was originally scheduled to get in last night, but was diverted to Denver. And as of this writing, the Bruins still haven’t left the ground in Colorado.

That means no walkthrough at Fiserv Forum before today’s game for the visitors, but for most teams that just gives you something to do when you land. You can figure out how the shooting background looks in warm-ups just as easily.

Despite the issues, the line has moved in favor of UCLA at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Bruins opened as 5.5-point favorites, but have already been bet up to -7.

