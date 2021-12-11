Dmitry Bivol vs. Umar Salamov: Results, fight time, how to watch, full fight card

A full day of championship boxing is underway and Yekaterinburg Sports Palace in Yekaterinburg, Russia hosts a card of four title fights. Dmitry Bivol vs. Umar Salamov tops the card with Bivol’s WBA light heavyweight title on the line. The card gets underway at 11:45 a.m. ET and airs on DAZN.
Bivol is a -1600 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Salamov is a +850 underdog. Total rounds is installed at 10.5 with the over priced to -225. Bivol by decision or technical decision is the favored outcome at -195 while Bivol by KO, TKO, or DQ is +175. Salamov by KO, TKO, or DQ is +1400 and Salamov by decision or technical decision is +1600. A draw is +2500.
Magomed Kurbanov is putting his WBO International junior middleweight title on the line against Patrick Teixeira. Kurbanov is a -320 favorite while Teixeira is a +250 underdog. Total rounds is installed at 10.5 with the over priced to -300. Kurbanov by decision or technical decision is the favored outcome at -165. Either fighter winning by KO, TKO, or DQ is each at +400 and Teixeira by decision or technical decision is +800.
We’ll have full results below as they come in from Russia.
Full Card with results for Dmitry Bivol vs. Umar Salamov
- Main event: Dmitry Bivol vs. Umar Salamov, 12 rounds, for Bivol’s WBA light heavyweight title
Magomed Kurbanov vs. Patrick Teixeira, 12 rounds, for Kurbanov’s WBO International junior middleweight title
- Ruslan Kamilov vs. Dmitrii Khasiev, 10 rounds, for Kamilov’s WBO Inter-Continental junior lightweight title — Kamilov wins via KO at 0:40 of the sixth round
- Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov vs. Rilwan Oladosu, 10 rounds, junior lightweight — Rakhimov wins after Sardor Muzaffarov retires in the second round
- Artysh Lopsan vs. Ramil Gadzhyiev, 10 rounds, for Lopsan’s WBO Oriental super middleweight title
- Igor Adleiba vs. Asif Kerimov, 8 rounds, welterweight
- Sergey Lubkovich vs. Sherzodbek Alimjanov, 8 rounds, welterweight
- Alan Abaev vs. Artem Pugach, 6 rounds, welterweight
- Yaroslav Doronichev vs. Alexander Zubkov, 6 rounds, cruiserweight
- Georgy Kushitashvili vs. Denis Grachev, 6 rounds, light heavyweight
- Aznaur Kalsynov vs. Alisher Shodiev, 6 rounds, featherweight