Dmitry Bivol vs. Umar Salamov: Results, fight time, how to watch, full fight card

A full day of championship boxing is underway and Yekaterinburg Sports Palace in Yekaterinburg, Russia hosts a card of four title fights. Dmitry Bivol vs. Umar Salamov tops the card with Bivol’s WBA light heavyweight title on the line. The card gets underway at 11:45 a.m. ET and airs on DAZN.

Bivol is a -1600 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Salamov is a +850 underdog. Total rounds is installed at 10.5 with the over priced to -225. Bivol by decision or technical decision is the favored outcome at -195 while Bivol by KO, TKO, or DQ is +175. Salamov by KO, TKO, or DQ is +1400 and Salamov by decision or technical decision is +1600. A draw is +2500.

Magomed Kurbanov is putting his WBO International junior middleweight title on the line against Patrick Teixeira. Kurbanov is a -320 favorite while Teixeira is a +250 underdog. Total rounds is installed at 10.5 with the over priced to -300. Kurbanov by decision or technical decision is the favored outcome at -165. Either fighter winning by KO, TKO, or DQ is each at +400 and Teixeira by decision or technical decision is +800.

We’ll have full results below as they come in from Russia.

Full Card with results for Dmitry Bivol vs. Umar Salamov