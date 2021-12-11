 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dmitry Bivol vs. Umar Salamov: Results, fight time, how to watch, full fight card

Dmitry Bivol and Umar Salamov face off in Russia on Saturday at lunch time in America. We’ll have live updates from the full DAZN card.

By David Fucillo
Dmitry Bivol of Russia celebrates after being declared the winner in his WBA Super World Light-Heavyweight title bout against Lenin Castillo of the Dominican Republic at Wintrust Arena on October 12, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

A full day of championship boxing is underway and Yekaterinburg Sports Palace in Yekaterinburg, Russia hosts a card of four title fights. Dmitry Bivol vs. Umar Salamov tops the card with Bivol’s WBA light heavyweight title on the line. The card gets underway at 11:45 a.m. ET and airs on DAZN.

Bivol is a -1600 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Salamov is a +850 underdog. Total rounds is installed at 10.5 with the over priced to -225. Bivol by decision or technical decision is the favored outcome at -195 while Bivol by KO, TKO, or DQ is +175. Salamov by KO, TKO, or DQ is +1400 and Salamov by decision or technical decision is +1600. A draw is +2500.

Magomed Kurbanov is putting his WBO International junior middleweight title on the line against Patrick Teixeira. Kurbanov is a -320 favorite while Teixeira is a +250 underdog. Total rounds is installed at 10.5 with the over priced to -300. Kurbanov by decision or technical decision is the favored outcome at -165. Either fighter winning by KO, TKO, or DQ is each at +400 and Teixeira by decision or technical decision is +800.

We’ll have full results below as they come in from Russia.

Full Card with results for Dmitry Bivol vs. Umar Salamov

  • Main event: Dmitry Bivol vs. Umar Salamov, 12 rounds, for Bivol’s WBA light heavyweight title
  • Magomed Kurbanov vs. Patrick Teixeira, 12 rounds, for Kurbanov’s WBO International junior middleweight title
  • Ruslan Kamilov vs. Dmitrii Khasiev, 10 rounds, for Kamilov’s WBO Inter-Continental junior lightweight title — Kamilov wins via KO at 0:40 of the sixth round
  • Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov vs. Rilwan Oladosu, 10 rounds, junior lightweight — Rakhimov wins after Sardor Muzaffarov retires in the second round
  • Artysh Lopsan vs. Ramil Gadzhyiev, 10 rounds, for Lopsan’s WBO Oriental super middleweight title
  • Igor Adleiba vs. Asif Kerimov, 8 rounds, welterweight
  • Sergey Lubkovich vs. Sherzodbek Alimjanov, 8 rounds, welterweight
  • Alan Abaev vs. Artem Pugach, 6 rounds, welterweight
  • Yaroslav Doronichev vs. Alexander Zubkov, 6 rounds, cruiserweight
  • Georgy Kushitashvili vs. Denis Grachev, 6 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Aznaur Kalsynov vs. Alisher Shodiev, 6 rounds, featherweight

