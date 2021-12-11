 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Conor Benn vs. Chris Algieri: Results, fight time, how to watch, full fight card

Conor Benn and Chris Algieri face off in Liverpool on Saturday afternoon. We’ll have live updates from the full DAZN card.

By David Fucillo
Conor Benn (left) and Chris Algieri during a weigh in at The Black-E, Liverpool. Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

We have a busy day of championship boxing on Saturday, and the middle of the day features a fun card in Liverpool. Conor Benn faces Chris Algieri in the main event in a bid to continue his climb up the welterweight ranks, and the co-feature will see Katie Taylor oput her undisputed lightweight title on the line against mandatory challenger Firuza Sharipova. The card gets underway at 1 p.m. ET and airs on DAZN.

Benn is a -800 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Algieri is a +550 underdog. Total rounds is installed at 9.5. Benn by KO, TKO, or DQ is the favored outcome at -150, followed by Benn by decision or technical decision at +175. Algieri by decision or technical decision is +900 and Algieri by KO, TKO, or DQ is +1200. A draw is +2500.

Taylor is a massive favorite to win, installed at -2500 while Sharipova is +1000. Total rounds is installed at 8.5 with the over priced to -380. Taylor by decision or technical decision is the favored outcome at -285, while Taylor by KO, TKO, or DQ is +240. A Sharipova upset by decision or technical decision is +1600 and KO, TKO, or DQ is +2000.

We’ll have full results below as they come in from Liverpool.

Full Card for Conor Benn vs. Chris Algieri

  • Main event: Conor Benn vs. Chris Algieri, 10 rounds, for Benn’s WBA Continental welterweight title
  • Co-feature: Katie Taylor vs. Firuza Sharipova, 10 rounds, for Taylor’s WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF women’s lightweight titles
  • Robbie Davies Jr. vs. Henry Lundy, 10 rounds, for vacant WBA Continental junior welterweight title
  • Joe Cordina vs. Miko Khatchatryan, 10 rounds, for WBA junior lightweight title
  • Caoimhin Agyarko vs. Noe Larios Jr., 10 rounds, for WBA International middleweight title
  • Alan Isaias Luques Castillo vs. Jordan Gill, 12 rounds, featherweights
  • Peter McGrail vs. Engel Gomez, featherweight
  • Paddy Lacey vs. Vasif Mamedov, super middleweight
  • Calum French vs. Rustem Fatkhullin, junior welterweight

