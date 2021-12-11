Conor Benn vs. Chris Algieri: Results, fight time, how to watch, full fight card

We have a busy day of championship boxing on Saturday, and the middle of the day features a fun card in Liverpool. Conor Benn faces Chris Algieri in the main event in a bid to continue his climb up the welterweight ranks, and the co-feature will see Katie Taylor oput her undisputed lightweight title on the line against mandatory challenger Firuza Sharipova. The card gets underway at 1 p.m. ET and airs on DAZN.

Benn is a -800 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Algieri is a +550 underdog. Total rounds is installed at 9.5. Benn by KO, TKO, or DQ is the favored outcome at -150, followed by Benn by decision or technical decision at +175. Algieri by decision or technical decision is +900 and Algieri by KO, TKO, or DQ is +1200. A draw is +2500.

Taylor is a massive favorite to win, installed at -2500 while Sharipova is +1000. Total rounds is installed at 8.5 with the over priced to -380. Taylor by decision or technical decision is the favored outcome at -285, while Taylor by KO, TKO, or DQ is +240. A Sharipova upset by decision or technical decision is +1600 and KO, TKO, or DQ is +2000.

We’ll have full results below as they come in from Liverpool.

Full Card for Conor Benn vs. Chris Algieri