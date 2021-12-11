Has anyone won the Heisman twice? What are Bryce Young’s chances of repeating as winner?

Bryce Young made history in several ways on Saturday by winning the 87th Heisman Trophy on Saturday in Manhattan. He was the first underclassmen (defined as a freshman or sophomore) to win the award since Lamar Jackson in 2016, and with that comes a specific privilege: He’ll be able to vote for himself to repeat as the winner in 2022, and he’ll be in position to become only the second man to win the award twice.

Taking home the biggest prize in college sports for a second time has only been done once in the long history of the sport. Ohio State’s Archie Griffin is the only two-time winner of the trophy, taking home the award as a junior and senior in 1974 and 1975. While several winners have returned as nominees following the season in which they won, none of them have had to clear a second space on their mantle besides the running back from Columbus.

With NFL rules requiring players to spend three seasons out of high school before entering the draft, many Heisman winners take their trophy with them on the way to a paycheck in professional football.

Underclassmen winning the award is an extremely modern phenomenon. The first was Tim Tebow as a sophomore in 2007, but since then Sam Bradford in 2008, Mark Ingram in 2009, Johnny Manziel in 2012, and Jameis Winston in 2013, and Jackson have all taken home the statue.