Rams place Darrell Henderson on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Los Angeles Rams have placed running back Darrell Henderson on the COVID-19/reserve list, ruling him out of Monday’s massive contest against the Arizona Cardinals. The Rams will likely go to Sony Michel in the backfield once again with Henderson out. Los Angeles could also go with a more aerial approach in a game likely to turn into a shootout in the desert.

Henderson left Saturday’s practice with signs of an illness, but head coach Sean McVay said the team did not know if it was COVID-related at the time. The report came out later that Henderson was in fact dealing with the virus. It remains to be seen if the Rams rule out any other players due to being a close contact to Henderson.

The Rams are 2.5-point underdogs against the Cardinals according to DraftKings Sportsbook, and Henderson’s absence will likely swing things in favor of the Cardinals if there is any movement at all.