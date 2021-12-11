Who is Darrell Henderson’s backup for fantasy football?

Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 on Saturday, likely sidelining him for the team’s NFC West showdown at the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night.

This will be the second straight game where he’ll be out of commission as he missed last Sunday’s victory over the Jaguars with a thigh injury. With Henderson out once again, the Rams will once again turn to backup running back Sony Michel to carry the load.

The former New England Patriot has gotten his fair share of touches this season and has put up modest numbers as Henderson’s backup. In 12 games, he has taken 103 carries for 426 yards and two rushing touchdowns, also adding a receiving touchdown to his stat sheet as well. However, he was able to break out last week by running for 121 rushing yards and a TD in the team’s 37-7 victory over the Jaguars.

Michel is currently rated as the 49th best fantasy running back in the league, averaging 6.1 fantasy points per game. His value obviously increases when he’s tasked with being the No. 1 back and as fantasy managers saw last week, he’s perfectly capable of picking up the slack. He has the potential to be a fantasy sleeper once again this week.