Is there any way Darrell Henderson can play in Week 14 vs. Cardinals?

The Los Angeles Rams placed Darrell Henderson on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday potentially ruling him out for Week 14 Monday Night Football against the Arizona Cardinals. We do not know Henderson’s vaccine status, which leaves his status in doubt.

Is it possible for Darrell Henderson to play in Week 14 vs. Cardinals?

With an unknown vaccine status, Henderson theoretically could still play in Week 14. If he is vaccinated, he would require two negative COVID tests with at least 24 hours between the first and second negative test. There is enough time between now and Monday Night Football for that to happen, but Sean McVay said he wasn’t feeling well, which suggests he is symptomatic. If that’s the case, it seems unlikely he would play on Monday even if he tested negative.

If he has not received the COVID-19 vaccine, there is no way for him to play on Monday. If he is confirmed to have tested positive, he would be required to quarantine for at least a 10-day period. He could return after that 10-day period if asymptomatic. If he’s been placed on the COVID list due to close contact, he’d be quarantined for a five-day period.