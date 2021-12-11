Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Richard Commey: Results, fight time, how to watch, full fight card

The lightweight division has one more notable fight to close out 2021. Vasiliy Lomachenko and Richard Commey square off Saturday evening at MSG in a Top Rank card airing on ESPN. The main card gets going at 9 p.m. ET and the main event is expected to get going in the 11 p.m. hour.

There are some notable fights on the card, but all eyes are on Lomachenko vs. Commey. The winner could be in line for a title shot against one of the three champs in the division. George Kambosos Jr. is top dog, followed by Devin Haney and then Gervonta Davis. The Lomachenko-Commey winner could find himself in line for a title shot.

Lomachenko is a -900 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Commey is a +600 underdog. Total rounds is installed at 8.5 with the over priced to -115. Lomachenko by KO, TKO, or DQ is the favored outcome at -225, followed by Lomachenko by decision or technical decision at +260. Commey by KO, TKO, or DQ is +900 and Commey by decision or technical decision is +1400. A draw is +2500.

Other fights getting odds include Jared Anderson as a -2500 favorite over Oleksandr Teslenko, Xander Zayas at -3000 against Alessio Mastronunzio, Keyshawn Davis at -2500 against Jose Zaragoza, and Nico Ali Walsh at -1800 against Reyes Sanchez.

We’ll have full results below as they come in from MSG.

Full Card for Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Richard Commey