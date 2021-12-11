 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Obi Toppin out Sunday vs. Bucks due to health and safety protocols

The Knicks forward is out due to COVID protocols. We break down the fantasy basketball and betting implications.

By Chinmay Vaidya
New York Knicks v Toronto Raptors
Obi Toppin of the New York Knicks drives against the Toronto Raptors during the first half of their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on December 10, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images

The New York Knicks announced forward Obi Toppin will be out Sunday against the Milwaukee Bucks due to health and safety protocols. Toppin is the latest player to enter the protocols and becomes part of a large contingent of players being sidelined.

The Knicks have fallen off significantly since the beginning of the season but Toppin has emerged in his second season with the team. He’s averaging 8.7 points and shooting 53.0 percent from the floor, which are both significant improvements from last season.

With Toppin out, look for RJ Barrett and Julius Randle to get more minutes at the forward spot. Alec Burks and Kevin Knox could also get minutes with Toppin out, although the latter has seemingly fallen out of favor with the coaching staff. The Knicks could also opt to go bigger, with Nerlens Noel and Mitchell Robinson manning the frontcourt and Randle playing the small forward position.

