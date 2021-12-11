Obi Toppin out Sunday vs. Bucks due to health and safety protocols

The New York Knicks announced forward Obi Toppin will be out Sunday against the Milwaukee Bucks due to health and safety protocols. Toppin is the latest player to enter the protocols and becomes part of a large contingent of players being sidelined.

The Knicks have fallen off significantly since the beginning of the season but Toppin has emerged in his second season with the team. He’s averaging 8.7 points and shooting 53.0 percent from the floor, which are both significant improvements from last season.

With Toppin out, look for RJ Barrett and Julius Randle to get more minutes at the forward spot. Alec Burks and Kevin Knox could also get minutes with Toppin out, although the latter has seemingly fallen out of favor with the coaching staff. The Knicks could also opt to go bigger, with Nerlens Noel and Mitchell Robinson manning the frontcourt and Randle playing the small forward position.