Nonito Donaire vs. Reymart Gaballo: Results, round-by-round scores, fight time, how to watch, full fight card

A long day of boxing wraps with a Showtime card featuring fan favorite Nonito Donaire putting his WBC bantamweight title on the line against Reymart Gaballo. The card gets started at 10 p.m. ET and we can expect the main event to get started sometime around 11:30 p.m.

Donaire is a -380 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Gaballo is a +290 underdog. Total rounds is installed at 10.5 with the over priced to -130. Donaire by KO, TKO, or DQ is the favored outcome at -130, followed by Donaire by decision or technical decision at +140. Gaballo by KO, TKO, or DQ is +700 and Commey by decision or technical decision is +550. A draw is +2500.

Two other fights on this card currently have odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Brandun Lee is a -1600 favorite against Juan Heraldez and Kudratillo Abdukakhorov is a -525 favorite against Cody Crowley.

We’ll have full results below as they come in from Carson.

Full Card for Nonito Donaire vs. Reymart Gaballo