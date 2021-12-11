How much are Nonito Donaire and Reymart Gaballo getting paid for Saturday’s title bout

A busy day of boxing wraps up Sunday evening with Nonito Donaire putting his bantamweight title on the line against Reymart Gaballo. The card airs on Showtime from Carson, California starting at 10 p.m. ET. We can expect Donaire and Gaballo to enter the ring sometime around 11:15 or 11:30 p.m.

Donaire comes into the fight as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at -360 while Gaballo is +280. Donaire just turned 39 and it’s unclear exactly how much more time he plans on fighting. He could follow the Manny Pacquiao model and keep going into his 40s, but he’s also 4-3 in his last seven fights, so he might not have much left in the tank. If he can hold off the younger Gaballo, it could set up one more big title fight for Donaire.

There are no official purse figures for either fighter, but some of the usual suspects are reporting numbers. Total Sportal is reporting Donaire is guaranteed $200,000 while Gaballo is guaranteed $175,000. They’re reporting Donaire could earn up to $350,000 with a win bonus and Gaballo could earn up to $225,000 with a win bonus.