Kenny Pickett updates 2022 NFL Draft, status for Peach Bowl vs. Michigan State

Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett indicated on Saturday that he’ll make a decision about his status for the Peach Bowl next week. He said this while speaking to the media prior to the Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York City.

Kenny Pickett reiterated that he’ll make his decision on the Peach Bowl next week. But he had this to say when asked if he sought any tips from fellow Heisman finalists Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan) or CJ Stroud (Ohio State), who played Michigan State earlier in the year: pic.twitter.com/6RwzR9Cl0S — Johnny McGonigal (@jmcgonigal9) December 11, 2021

Pitt is schedule to face Michigan State in the Peach Bowl on Thursday, December 30 in what would presumably be the final time the Heisman finalist would suit up for the Panthers.

A fifth-year senior, Pickett elevated himself into the conversation of the nation’s elite quarterback while shattering every program passing record in the process. He completed 67.2% of his passes this season and threw for 4,319 yards, 42 touchdowns, and seven interceptions while leading his team to its first ever ACC Championship. That scored him the honor of going to New York City for the Heisman ceremony.

His amazing super-senior season has also shot him up the 2022 NFL Draft boards, where he is currently projected as a first round pick. It would be understandable if he decides to call it a day and sit out the bowl game in Atlanta, but we shall find out his decision soon enough.