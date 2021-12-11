Grizzlies PF Jaren Jackson Jr. out Saturday vs. Rockets

The Memphis Grizzlies will be without Jaren Jackson Jr. Saturday against the Houston Rockets, as the power forward is dealing with a knee injury. Jackson Jr. looks to have picked up the issue in the team’s win over the Lakers or in practice Friday.

The Grizzlies obviously want to be cautious with their other prized youngster, as they’ve already seen Ja Morant get sidelined indefinitely with a knee sprain. Jackson Jr. has been a force for Memphis, helping the team overcome Morant’s absence in the short term.

Memphis was already favored over the Rockets, who are at the bottom of the standings in the West and the league in general. The Grizzlies might lose a few points against the spread with Jackson Jr. out, but they’ll still be favored.

From a fantasy basketball perspective, Dillon Brooks and Desmond Bane will be the big beneficiaries offensively of Jackson’s absence. Steven Adams will see his rebounding numbers go up, and Xavier Tillman could also get some minutes in this game.