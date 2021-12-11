Final vote total for 2021 Heisman Trophy

Here is the final vote count from the 2021 Heisman Trophy as announced by the Heisman Trust on Saturday, December 11th:

Bryce Young, Alabama (684 first place): 2,311 points

Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan (78): 954

Kenny Pickett, Pitt (28): 631

CJ Stroud, Ohio State (12): 399

Will Anderson Jr., Alabama (31): 325

Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State (18): 245

Matt Corral, Ole Miss (10): 150

Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati (5): 81

Jordan Davis, Georgia (9): 75

Breece Hall, Iowa State (0): 17

Young’s total is the seventh most in the history of the Heisman Trophy. He becomes the seventh underclassmen to win the award, all of them since 2003. The others were Tim Tebow in 2007, Sam Bradford in 2008, Mark Ingram in 2009, Johnny Manziel in 2012, and Jameis Winston in 2013, and Lamar Jackson in 2016.

The Heisman voting is divided into six regions. Young won all of them with the most first-place votes and most overall votes.