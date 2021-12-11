Jerami Grant out indefinitely due to torn ligaments in thumb

The Detroit Pistons will be without forward Jerami Grant for an indefinite period of time after it was revealed he tore ligaments in this thumb. Grant has been Detroit’s best player this season and was likely going to be traded as the team was rebuilding. Now, that potential move seems unlikely.

Grant was averaging 20.1 points per game this season and would’ve made a great addition to a contending team at the trade deadline. If he can return and prove he’s still capable of delivering such nights soon, that might give the Pistons a chance to move him. Otherwise, teams will likely settle for other scorers who would be available. This is unfortunate timing for Grant and the Pistons.

From a fantasy perspective, look for Saddiq Bey and Trey Lyles to absorb most of Grant’s minutes at the forward spots. Bey will likely get more scoring opportunities, while Lyles will see an uptick in time on the floor. The Pistons will also likely fully operate around Cade Cunningham now, so it’s time for the rookie to prove he can lead a unit on both ends of the floor.