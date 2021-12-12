F1 live stream: How to watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix via live online stream

The Formula 1 season comes to a close on Sunday with high drama in the United Arab Emirates. There will be 20 drivers on the track, but all eyes will be on Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton as they duel for the season-ending points title. The drivers are tied with 369.5 points. If both drivers finish in the top eight, whomever finishes higher will win the title.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix starts at 8 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN2. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at WatchESPN and through the ESPN app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Verstappen has the lead in total wins, but Hamilton had the momentum heading into Abu Dhabi. The latter won the last three races and seemed like he could do no wrong. However, Verstappen edged him out in qualifying on Saturday and will have the pole position atop the starting grid for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Hamilton opened the week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, but after Verstappen’s qualifying performance, the two drivers are even in the odds at -105. The last six pole-sitters have won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, so it’s no surprise to see the odds even up heading into Sunday.