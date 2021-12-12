 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Kyle Pitts start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Kyle Pitts ahead of the Atlanta Falcons Week 14 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

By DKNation Staff
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) runs after a catch against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Falcons rookie tight end Kyle Pitts was the team’s second-leading receiver in their 13-point last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Falcons will now go on the road to play the Carolina Panthers in Week 14.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons TE Kyle Pitts

The rookie tight end had four receptions (seven targets) for 48 yards and 8.8 fantasy points in Week 13 against the Buccaneers. Pitts has not scored a touchdown since Week 5 against the New York Jets.

In that game, the former Florida standout posted nine receptions (10 targets) for 119 yards and a season-high 26.9 fantasy points. Pitts will hope that type of performance can show up in Sunday’s game against the Panthers. Earlier this season, the 21-year-old tight end had two receptions (six targets) for 13 yards against Carolina.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Despite his struggles in Week 8 against the Panthers, Pitts is still a must-start for this weekend’s road game.

