Kyle Pitts start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Atlanta Falcons rookie tight end Kyle Pitts was the team’s second-leading receiver in their 13-point last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Falcons will now go on the road to play the Carolina Panthers in Week 14.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons TE Kyle Pitts

The rookie tight end had four receptions (seven targets) for 48 yards and 8.8 fantasy points in Week 13 against the Buccaneers. Pitts has not scored a touchdown since Week 5 against the New York Jets.

In that game, the former Florida standout posted nine receptions (10 targets) for 119 yards and a season-high 26.9 fantasy points. Pitts will hope that type of performance can show up in Sunday’s game against the Panthers. Earlier this season, the 21-year-old tight end had two receptions (six targets) for 13 yards against Carolina.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Despite his struggles in Week 8 against the Panthers, Pitts is still a must-start for this weekend’s road game.