CJ Uzomah start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Cincinnati Bengals dropped a 41-22 result to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 13, as they fall to 7-5 on the season. They sit in second place in the AFC North, just behind the 8-4 Baltimore Ravens as they chase down the top divisional spot. The Bengals will take on the San Francisco 49ers at home in Week 14.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals TE CJ Uzomah

Uzomah caught three of his six passes for just 20 yards in the loss to the Chargers as he’s been unable to get much going since his big two-touchdown game back in Week 7. He had 87 percent of the snap share — a season high for Uzomah — but still turned in an underwhelming performance, especially from a fantasy perspective where he only scored five points in PPR leagues. He continues to be dependent on touchdowns to be a viable fantasy option, but he hasn’t found the end zone since that Week 7 win over the Ravens.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Uzomah can’t be trusted to turn in a fantasy performance that would be worth starting him, so any fantasy managers that have him rostered should stash him on the bench and look elsewhere for a tight end option.