Jeff Wilson start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers head east to face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14 and they will be without running back Elijah Mitchell. The emerging rookie suffered a concussion in Week 13 and was unable to clear the concussion protocol this week. In his absence, Jeff Wilson Jr. is expected to get the start and JaMycal Hasty and recently-signed Brian Hill will get some work as well.

Wilson has struggled to get much going since returning from the PUP list. He is averaging 2.7 yards per carry and had a flare-up in Week 13 of his knee injury. He was limited on Wednesday but a full participant the rest of the week and is on track to start.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers RB Jeff Wilson

Wilson has had some big moments in spot starts. He had a three-touchdown, 112-yard performance against the Patriots in October of 2020 and also rushed for 183 yards against the Cardinals last season. He finished the season averaging 4.8 yards per carry and there is some definite upside there.

This week, the 49ers face a Bengals defense giving up the 13th most fantasy points to running backs. The 49ers run game can be dynamic, so there is some solid upside if Kyle Shanahan leans on Wilson. Hasty and Hill will get some work as well, but Wilson will get the volume. He has a high ceiling, but also a low floor if the 49ers struggle to get on track.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Wilson is worth a start as an RB2 with Mitchell sidelined, but he is also a more aggressive play. If you want to play it safe and think you have higher floor, lower ceiling options, consider them.