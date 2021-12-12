Cam Newton start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 14. Newton was absolutely horrible in Week 12, but a good matchup this week and a change at OC could spell Newton turning in another fantasy-relevant performance.

In Week 12, Newton completed five passes for 92 yards and was pulled from the game in favor of PJ Walker who didn’t fare much better. Before getting benched, Newton did what he does best and he had a short rushing touchdown. He has upside from his rushing ability and there is a chance that the new OC will craft a game plan that fits Newton’s skill set.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers QB Cam Newton

The Falcons defense is giving up the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks so this is the perfect get-right situation for Newton. If he struggles to pass the ball effectively and gets pulled early again, he will not retain fantasy value the rest of the season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Newton in the favorable matchup.